Wintertime is when some of the most exciting and unusual citrus varieties hit the Santa Barbara Farmers Market. KCRW market host Katie Hershfelt stops at Buckhorn Canyon Ranch's stand to discover some new favorites.



Florina Zavala works at Buckhorn Canyon Ranch in Fillmore.



Florina Zavala works at Buckhorn Canyon Ranch in Fillmore.



Meyer lemons are a hybrid between an orange and a lemon. They are low acid and great for salad dressings.



Meyer lemons are a hybrid between an orange and a lemon. They are low acid and great for salad dressings.



Cara Cara navel oranges are a hybrid between a Navel orange and a grapefruit.



Cara Cara navel oranges are a hybrid between a Navel orange and a grapefruit.



Pomelos, or Chinese Grapefruit, are great in salads. You can also air-dry the skin and make a tea with it.



Pomelos, or Chinese Grapefruit, are great in salads. You can also air-dry the skin and make a tea with it.



Blood oranges are a hybrid between a Valencia orange and grapefruit.



Blood oranges are a hybrid between a Valencia orange and grapefruit.



Oroblanco grapefruits are great for making Palomas, a drink that typically includes tequila, soda, grapefruit, and lime.

Oroblanco grapefruits are great for making Palomas, a drink that typically includes tequila, soda, grapefruit, and lime.

Navel oranges.



Navel oranges.



Mandarin oranges.



Mandarin oranges.