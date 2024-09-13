Clayton Frech is the father of Ezra Frech, who took home two gold medals at the Paralympics in Paris. Inspired by other nonprofits, the senior Frech founded Angel City Sports to offer year-round adaptive sports opportunities for people living with disabilities.
SoCal dad’s nonprofit helps his son become Paralympic champ
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Clayton Frech - Founder, Angel City Sports