SoCal dad’s nonprofit helps his son become Paralympic champ

Hosted by
Clayton Frech is the father of Ezra Frech, who took home two gold medals at the Paralympics in Paris.

Clayton Frech is the father of Ezra Frech, who took home two gold medals at the Paralympics in Paris. Inspired by other nonprofits, the senior Frech founded Angel City Sports to offer year-round adaptive sports opportunities for people living with disabilities.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods