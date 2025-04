The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival drew over 100,000 people to the desert in Indio. KCRW's Andrea Domanick reports on what stood out — from landmark performances like Lady Gaga and the LA Phil, to political undercurrents and changing economics, to a new energy that hearkened to life before the pandemic.

More Coachella 2025:

Coachella weekend 1: Surprises, politics, payment plans

Backstage with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil at Coachella