Comedian Laura Clery on forging her own path to success

Hosted by
Comedian, Laura Clery's new book "Idiot."

Comedian, Laura Clery's new book "Idiot." Photo courtesy of Laura Clery.

Laura Clery is a comedian who hit her stride once she started posting hilarious videos online that went viral. Her most famous one came out of a well-placed SnapChat filter and the desire to make her husband uncomfortable. She talks to Larry Perel about finding her own way into acting, hitting rock bottom, and then - most importantly - how she came out on top. Her new book Idiot is out now.

Credits

Host:
Larry Perel

Producers:
Cerise Castle, Paulina Velasco