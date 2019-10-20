Laura Clery is a comedian who hit her stride once she started posting hilarious videos online that went viral. Her most famous one came out of a well-placed SnapChat filter and the desire to make her husband uncomfortable. She talks to Larry Perel about finding her own way into acting, hitting rock bottom, and then - most importantly - how she came out on top. Her new book Idiot is out now.
Comedian Laura Clery on forging her own path to success
Credits
Host:
Larry Perel
Producers:
Cerise Castle, Paulina Velasco