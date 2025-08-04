Immigrant activists prepare for return of ICE activity

First, Jacqueline Matu heard the honking and yelling. It came from the other end of the Home Depot parking lot near MacArthur Park. It was June 21, and she was just finishing a volunteer shift, watching for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. So she ran towards the noise.

“I kept screaming, ‘La Migra is here,’” recalls Matu.

By the time she arrived on the scene, ICE agents had detained one person along a side street. Matu says the whole thing only took a few minutes but felt like hours.

“It was very overwhelming. It's completely different seeing it in person than through videos,” she says.

Videos of ICE raids like that one took over social media in June. Now, the federal agency has slowed operations in the region in the wake of a court decision that limits their actions. But locals are still finding ways to show their support for local immigrants, through patrols and outreach.

Matu, whose parents came to the U.S. from Yucatán, Mexico, says her sympathy for immigrants drives her to volunteer every week.

“For the people that had to migrate here, it's very sad. It's very frustrating. It's very filled with anger,” Matu says of the recent raids.

Matu shows up at a community defence center run by The LA Tenants Union on the sidewalk by the MacArthur Park Home Depot. Every morning, up to 20 people rotate through shifts.

Matu and the other volunteers hand out red know your rights cards, and phone numbers for legal services.

But because those rights aren’t protecting immigrants from arrest, the group’s primary objective is to watch for ICE and warn the several dozen day laborers nearby. Volunteers watch oncoming traffic for cars that could hold federal agents, looking for things like tinted windows, or “CA Exempt” license plates.

“You have rights in this situation, and your community is looking out for you,” says Tony Carfello, an organizer with the LA Tenants Union. “We refuse to accept this idea of this stealth army moving through and grabbing people and not being allowed to challenge them about it.”

ICE arrested 2,800 undocumented people in the Greater Los Angeles area between early June and July, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Then a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on July 11 that bans federal agents in Los Angeles and the six surrounding counties from racially profiling people to make arrests. While no new arrest data is available, fewer community members report seeing raids.

Meanwhile, the federal government is challenging the order in court, and Congress has increased the ICE budget from $8 billion to $28 billion. Immigrants and their defenders fear that before too long, the federal government could start making widespread arrests again.

Activists have devised other creative ways to support immigrants beyond handing out legal resources and providing early warnings to people when ICE is in the area.

In mid-June, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) began to train people on how to “adopt a day laborer corner.” In their call-out for volunteers, the organization specifically encouraged people to participate who have hired day laborers in the past but don’t know them personally.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response,” says Emily Gaggia, NDLON’s director of membership. She reports that in LA County, 768 people have signed up to watch out for ICE, and bring people food, water, and legal resources to 25 locations.

NDLON offers additional training on how to legally video record immigration agents. Within the first week of offering this training, Gaggia says they had a volunteer capture a video of federal agents trying to pry a woman from the tree she was clinging to. It went viral.

“So people are finding the rebellious spirit to get out there in the street and record things, document these things,” says Gaggia.

Gaggia says NDLON has networked with other activists to prepare them for ICE raids all over the country, from small towns in Ohio to New York City.

“I feel that LA is leading the way for the rest of us to watch how this model of solidarity works,” says Gaggia.