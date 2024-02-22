Fritzi Horstman, founder of the Compassion Prison Project, works with incarcerated individuals to heal childhood trauma and promote peace within the California prison system.
Compassion Prison Project reforms trauma through peace
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Fritzi Horstman - Founder, The Compassion Prison Project