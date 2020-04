KCRW is looking for people who have chosen not to shelter in place alone. Maybe you usually live by yourself, but are now (temporarily) staying with friends to fend off the loneliness. Or maybe your roommate left to be with family, so you took someone else into your home.

Who are your quarantine buddies? Why did you decide to do this? Do you have household rules — and questions/concerns — about staying safe?

Tell us about your experience for an upcoming story.