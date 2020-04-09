South LA coronavirus testing began on a rainy Wednesday morning, as a mobile COVID-19 station administered tests to car-bound community members in the Willowbrook neighborhood.

Medical professionals wearing protective clothing and rain gear staffed the site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science and provided window-side tests to patients in cars.

The testing site arrives a day after Los Angeles County health officials released preliminary data Tuesday indicating that black Angelenos were dying at a slightly higher rate than other races. The county report cites that of 169 people who had died of COVID-19, 17% were African-American. LA County is 9% black, which suggests a slightly higher proportional death rate than other populations. The data reflect national trends in large metropolitan areas like New York City, where African-Americans and Latinos face higher death rates due to coronavirus.

Photojournalist Ted Soqui visited the mobile COVID-19 test site on a stormy morning and documented the workers and patients at the South LA drive-through testing site.



Workers usher in cars at a COVID-19 mobile testing site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science in the Willowbrook neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Workers usher in cars at a COVID-19 mobile testing site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science in the Willowbrook neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





Workers clad from head to toe in protective gear administer tests. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





A worker holds a sign asking for safety for everyone involved in the day’s testing efforts.



A worker holds a sign asking for safety for everyone involved in the day’s testing efforts.

Both residents and workers are being very careful amid the pandemic. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.







A rainy day didn’t stop testing. A rainy day didn’t stop testing. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





To get tested, residents had to pre-register online and make an appointment. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





A community member shows a worker their appointment information. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





Sheila Marie Young, MD, looks on as testing continued. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





Dr. Young helped guide community members throughout the day. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





Masks were ubiquitous at the testing. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





A mural of MLK Jr. overlooks the testing. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





Despite the rain and circumstances, a man smiles through his mask. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.





Community members swab their own or throats during the test, and then dispose of it. Photo credit: Ted Soqui for KCRW.