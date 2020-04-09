South LA coronavirus testing began on a rainy Wednesday morning, as a mobile COVID-19 station administered tests to car-bound community members in the Willowbrook neighborhood.
Medical professionals wearing protective clothing and rain gear staffed the site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science and provided window-side tests to patients in cars.
The testing site arrives a day after Los Angeles County health officials released preliminary data Tuesday indicating that black Angelenos were dying at a slightly higher rate than other races. The county report cites that of 169 people who had died of COVID-19, 17% were African-American. LA County is 9% black, which suggests a slightly higher proportional death rate than other populations. The data reflect national trends in large metropolitan areas like New York City, where African-Americans and Latinos face higher death rates due to coronavirus.
Photojournalist Ted Soqui visited the mobile COVID-19 test site on a stormy morning and documented the workers and patients at the South LA drive-through testing site.