With no curling rinks in SoCal, local clubs strive to build one

Orange County and Hollywood curling clubs established Curling LA – based in Vernon — in 2020. It was short-lived before closing during the COVID pandemic. The O.C. club is raising money to find a dedicated rink.

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods