Orange County and Hollywood curling clubs established Curling LA – based in Vernon — in 2020. It was short-lived before closing during the COVID pandemic. The O.C. club is raising money to find a dedicated rink.
With no curling rinks in SoCal, local clubs strive to build one
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guests:
- David Hernandez - member of O.C. Curling Club and Hollywood Curling Club
- Veronica Huerta - Curler and Olympic hopeful