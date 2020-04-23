Danny Clinch is a photographer and film director behind some of rock’s most iconic moments. He photographed Keith Richards, Elvis Costello, Brandi Carlisle, and Bruce Springsteen, and he also directed music videos and commercials. Clinch’s life is constantly on-the-go, but self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unusual but welcome break.

“I kind of live my life on the fear of missing out on something great happening … I thought that I would be just completely bored out of my mind. And for me personally, I have not been,” he says. “I sewed an old t-shirt onto the back of a jean jacket. And I've always wanted to learn how to do that. And I also have been taking online harmonica lessons.”

Besides getting creative, Clinch says he is missing his live music community.

“The important thing that I've gotten out of my career, aside from my photographs and films, are the friendships and relationships that I've had,” he says. “It's a great big family. And not only are we losing our way to make a living, but we're losing our friends and our opportunity to give someone just a great big hug.”





“Tupac Shakur New York City 1993,” Danny Clinch. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.





“Johnny Cash New York1994,” Danny Clinch. Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.





“Tom Waits Northern California 2006,” Danny Clinch. Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.





“Bruce Springsteen NYC 2017,” Danny Clinch. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.





“Maggie Rogers, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Mavis Staples Newport Folk Fest 2018,” Danny Clinch. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.





“Bob Dylan Los Angeles 1999,” Danny Clinch. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.





“Lucinda Williams Los Angeles 2008,” Danny Clinch. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.





“Neil Young Nashville 2005,” Danny Clinch. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.





“Stevie Nicks New York City 2013,” Danny Clinch. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.





“Phish Vermont 2000,” Danny Clinch. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Danny Clinch.