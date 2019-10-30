Easy Fire: What you need to know

The wind-whipped Easy Fire erupted in Simi Valley around 6 AM today near the 118 freeway and Madera Street. It has spread toward Thousand Oaks and Moorpark.

More than 1,300 acres have burned, and more than 6,500 homes are threatened. The fire is not currently contained. Some 800 firefighters are on the scene.

The National Weather Service has issued an “extreme red flag warning” from tonight until Thursday 6 PM.

Ventura County Fire Assistant Chief Chad Cook says, “The fire outflanked us very rapidly today, pushed by those 40 to 50 mph winds. We did experience gusts up to 65, which made long range spotting very dangerous, and quickly outpacing our initial resources.”

Cook adds that his team expects the winds to stay through the next 24-48 hours, though wind isn't the only factor. "Our low relative humidity, the drought that we've suffered in Southern California, our warm dry air mass that's over the area right now, rates of spread can easily outpace initial attack resources."

He says the next few days could be very busy for all fire resources in Southern California.

The Easy Fire currently threatens the Ronald Reagan Library, where both Ronald and Nancy Reagan are buried. Melissa Giller, Chief Marketing Officer of the Reagan Library, says the library was built to withstand natural disasters.

For the latest information, visit Ventura County’s Office Of Emergency Services.

Evacuation centers:

Thousand Oaks Community Center (2525 N. Moorpark Rd.)

Camarillo Adoption Center (600 Aviation Dr.) **For animals

Schools closed:

All Simi Valley schools.

Moorpark College, California Lutheran University, and California State University Channel Islands.

Road closed:

SR-23 between Avenida de los Arboles and 118 Interchange.

Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road.

Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road.

KCRW: What you need to know about the Getty Fire

KCRW’s Greater LA: Do’s and don’ts of breathing in wildfire smoke

KCRW’s Greater LA: Understanding wildfire ‘containment’