First came the wildfire, then came the looters

On the night the Eaton Fire broke out, Thomas and his brother raced up to their mom’s Altadena home, determined to save it from burning. While houses still smoldered on the block, they noticed suspicious vehicles driving slowly up and down the street.

“We’re on a cul-de-sac,” says Thomas, who asked that we not use his last name because of safety concerns. “There’s only two reasons why you’re [coming here]: Either you live [here] and you’re looking at your home that’s no longer there, or someone’s trying to have an opportunity.”



By the end of April, burglary rates in Altadena had increased by 400% over the same time last year, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department. Thieves not only hit vacant and damaged houses, but even destroyed properties, taking copper wiring and other valuable metals.

There are fewer thefts these days, but Altadena is hollowed out. And so, the area can feel unsafe, lonely, and far too quiet, making it vulnerable to more burglaries as people rebuild.

Every home on Thomas’ street, except his mom’s and a neighbor's place, burned down. The brothers stayed put and slept in shifts to keep an eye out for flare-ups and looters. After sunset, they’d even scan the darkened block with night vision binoculars that can pick up heat signatures from hot spots, and from people.

Thomas had confrontations with a few different suspected looters in the days that followed.

“I would come up to the house and sit in the driveway with my lights off,” Thomas explains. “One time, I see a car pulling into the cul-de-sac, they turn their lights off and start cruising down the cul-de-sac. They go up into a private driveway, and that’s when I turn my lights on and get right on them. And I question them, ‘What are you doing here?’ And they were like, ‘What’s it to you?’ I said, ‘You don’t belong here.’ They just sped off, so I chased after them.”



It wasn’t too hard to find evidence of successful criminal activity in Altadena, not just suspicious characters. Several weeks after the fire, I walked in on the aftermath of a looting myself, with a colleague, photojournalist James Bernal.

Bernal wanted to swing by and check on a friend’s place because they were in Hawaii when the fire struck. When we reached the porch, we saw the front door wide open even though some friends of the owners had secured it, removed valuables, and boarded up all the windows right after the fire. The looters had broken through a sheet of plywood and busted out a small bedroom window shielded from the street. We found boot prints on the wall, and a lawn chair outside that they used to hoist themselves through the broken window.

I later reached the homeowner, Casey Rodriguez, on Zoom from Hawaii, where the family was still staying with relatives. She said the first thing she did after hearing from Bernal was to file a police report.

“That in of itself was annoying,” she said, “because I’m constantly explaining this weird situation that this is my house, but I’m not there or anywhere near it. I had to ask a friend to walk through the house and help me figure out what was stolen.”

Since its peak in April, theft has tapered off, helped in part by beefed-up Sheriff’s Department patrols. More than 600 households also signed up for the department’s “home check” program.

Authorities now say people should consider installing temporary security fencing around their property to ward off squatters.

There are also other worries on the horizon, says Thomas, who saved his mom’s house from the fire: the “opportunities to rob job sites, and they do that quite often.”

At a recent Altadena Town Council meeting, Sheriff’s Department Interim Captain Ethan Marquez echoed that concern.

“We’re going to have several billion dollars of equipment come in, several billion dollars of supplies, and that’s very concerning to us. So, we are working toward solutions,” said Marquez. “But that’s going to be a difficult challenge and process.”

Marquez also encourages people to install doorbell cameras and reinstate Neighborhood Watch programs. But that could be tough in sparsely populated neighborhoods where only a handful of homes are left standing.





Taking a break from checking up on his mom’s house, Thomas says he’s already done some of the things the Sheriff’s Department suggested. He’s reluctant to share other, more unconventional steps he’s taken to protect the house, but he does show me a four-door sedan he bought that looks exactly like an undercover police cruiser. Some of its exterior lights are rigged to flip on after dark.

Thomas says the family has made sure his mom can protect herself when she’s alone. She’s in good health, but if she were to come back, she’d be living on her own.

“Up here in the hills, in a cul-de-sac with no neighbors … [in her] late 60s, she can’t live in fear,” says Thomas.