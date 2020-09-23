The presidential election is just a bit more than a month away — on Tuesday, November 3. With the COVID-19 pandemic, voters might be wondering whether it’s safer to vote by mail or vote in person. How do mail-in ballots work anyway? KCRW answers these questions and more.

What’s on the 2020 ballot?

This is a general election year, as well as a presidential election year. The main candidates are incumbent GOP President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

California has 12 statewide ballot measures. Here are the main ones:

Proposition 16 would reinstate Affirmative Action.

Proposition 17 would allow people on parole to vote.

Proposition 18 would give 17 year olds the right to vote in a primary or special election — if they turn 18 by the following general election.

Proposition 21 would allow cities to enact rent control with some exceptions.

Proposition 25 that would effectively eliminate cash bail.

Proposition 22 would allow gig-based companies (think Uber and Lyft) to classify its workers as independent contractors.

U.S. Congressional races, State Assembly and Senate races, and municipal races will also be on the ballot.

Who’s eligible to vote?

California voters must be at least 18 years old, a U.S citizen, and a resident of California.

Those who are in state or federal prison, or are on parole for the conviction of a felony, cannot register to vote or vote in an election. Some people with a criminal history can vote, but must meet certain requirements.

Eligible voters must also legally be considered mentally competent.

How to register to vote

All eligible residents can register to vote by mail, online, or in person. The last day to register online to vote is October 19.

Paper applications can be found at government locations such as DMVs, public libraries, local county elections offices, and post offices. Voters must hand deliver or mail applications to local elections offices 15 days before the election.

However, if you miss the registration deadline, Californians can sign up for same-day voter registration, or conditional voter registration. That just means voters can sign up to vote right on the spot at a voting center, county elections office, or polling place.

People who are 16 or 17 years old who live in California and are U.S. citizens can also pre-register to vote.

Checking your voter status

In some counties, voters who do not regularly participate in elections are considered inactive voters and may be removed from voter rolls.

You can check your voter status online through the California Secretary of State’s website.

Click here for KCRW’s longer voter registration guide.

How can I vote this year?

California voters have two options this year: voting in person at local voting centers or voting by mail. Some counties have not selected voting sites, such as LA County, and expect to release the list 30-40 days prior to Election Day.

In LA County, starting October 24, some voting centers will begin to open. By October 30, all voting centers will be available. Voters will be able to cast their ballots from 7 am to 8 pm. Per state law, all voters in line at the time of a polling place’s closure must be allowed to vote.

Voting in person might also look a little different this year depending on where you live. Some counties, like LA, have switched to touchscreen-based, multi-lingual machines called Ballot Marking Devices.

Long gone are the pen and paper, bubble-coloring method.

As for voting by mail: Fueled by coronavirus worries, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in May that requires every county elections official to send registered voters a ballot by mail. That means ballots will be sent to more than 20 million voters statewide.

Eight other states and Washington D.C. will also automatically send every registered voter a ballot this fall.

How does mail-in voting work?

Mail-in voting isn’t new in California and has been gaining traction among voters. In the March California primary, 72% of all ballots were cast by mail.

As required by state law, election officials will start mailing ballots to registered voters on October 5. If you don’t receive a mail-in ballot within five days, contact your local County elections office.

Once filled out, voters can send their ballots through the mail, or can drop them off at a voting center or a ballot drop box. If you’re unable to drop off a ballot, you can authorize another person to hand-deliver the ballot on your behalf.

Ballots must be postmarked on or by Election Day, and must be received no more than 17 days after Election Day. No postage is necessary to send a mail-in ballot.

Once it's mailed, ballots can be tracked on its journey to be counted.

What’s the difference between absentee and mail-in ballots?

Nothing. Absentee and mail-in ballots are both ballots that are mailed right to your door. Both can be filled out at home and mailed via the U.S. Postal Service.

Is voting in-person safe?

The COVID-19 pandemic will create a unique voting experience during the 2020 election. Some counties have created plans that fall in line with state and local public health mandates. LA County will require the wearing of facial coverings, social distancing, and the sanitization of Ballot Marking Devices.

Can I sign up to be a poll worker?

To sign up as a poll worker, you must be a U.S. citizen or green card holder and meet all other voting requirements. Workers often earn a stipend for their time.

High school students 16 years or older can also apply to be a poll worker with parental permission. They must currently be in school, have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and be a U.S. citizen.

Those interested can sign up through their local county elections official.