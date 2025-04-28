Map: Now we know where fire debris is headed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) estimates that around 4.5 million tons of ash and debris need to be removed from the Palisades and Eaton burn scars. Property owners for 13,200 structures opted into the free federal cleanup program, and as of April 24, workers have cleared 20.9%.

That debris — some of it toxic — has to go somewhere. The following map represents the 18 landfills and recycling facilities where the USACE says they are taking it.

It takes the Army Corps approximately three days to remove debris from a property. The process begins with the cleanup team testing the site for asbestos. If debris tests positive, it goes to a landfill in Azusa that’s permitted to handle the toxin.

If they don’t detect asbestos, then the Army Corps and its contractors separate the debris: metal from cars, concrete from foundations, and wood from trees go to recycling centers, while the remaining debris and six inches of topsoil are transported to landfills in Simi Valley, Calabasas, Sylmar, and Corona.

These landfills are lined, which is an important layer of protection for groundwater. They typically handle only household trash and construction debris, but due to emergency orders signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, they can now accept potentially hazardous fire ash — a common practice after fire disasters in California.

Here is where different types of debris are headed:

Asbestos-containing material

Azusa Landfill



Fire debris

Simi Valley Landfill

Sunshine Canyon Landfill

Calabasas Landfill

El Sobrante Landfill



Soil

Simi Valley Landfill

Sunshine Canyon Landfill

Calabasas Landfill

El Sobrante Landfill



Wood

Simi Valley Landfill

Calabasas Landfill

Core Tree North Hills

Core Tree Evergreen Recycling

Core Tree Ecology Wood

Core Tree Viramontes Express



Metal

SA Recycling - Oxnard

SA Recycling - Sun Valley

SA Recycling - LA

SA Recycling - Irwindale

SA Recycling - El Monte

AIM Global - Colton

AIM Global - Santa Fe



Concrete

Vulcan (Sun Valley Landfill)

Bradley Recycling