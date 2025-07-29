FireAid raised $100 million for recovery. Where did it go?

Organizers of the star-studded concert directed money to nonprofits that could quickly get relief to Angelenos affected by the January wildfires. The next phase will go toward fire prevention.

Danielle Chiriguayo

Alexandra Applegate