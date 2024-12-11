A baby monitor losing power alerts family to evacuate Franklin Fire

Threatened by the Franklin Fire, Pepperdine University Professor Joel Johnson says his wife’s quick thinking and a baby monitor powering off helped them evacuate in less than an hour.

Credits

Guest:

  • Joel Johnson - Associate professor of law, Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods