Threatened by the Franklin Fire, Pepperdine University Professor Joel Johnson says his wife’s quick thinking and a baby monitor powering off helped them evacuate in less than an hour.
A baby monitor losing power alerts family to evacuate Franklin Fire
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Joel Johnson - Associate professor of law, Pepperdine Caruso School of Law