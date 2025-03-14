Comedian Fritz Coleman to host wildfire fundraiser

To help raise money for California’s Wildfire Recovery Fund, Fritz Colema is performing “Unassisted Residency” on March 30 at the El Portal in North Hollywood.

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods