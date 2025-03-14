To help raise money for California’s Wildfire Recovery Fund, Fritz Colema is performing “Unassisted Residency” on March 30 at the El Portal in North Hollywood.
Comedian Fritz Coleman to host wildfire fundraiser
Credits
Guest:
- Fritz Coleman - co-host, Media Path podcast