LA Mayor Garcetti tapped as US Ambassador to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been nominated to become U.S. ambassador to India, confirming rumors that have circulated for weeks.

“I am honored to accept his nomination to serve in this role,'' Garcetti said in a statement. “I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno. I want you to know that every day I am your mayor, I will continue to lead this city like it is my first day on the job, with passion, focus, and determination.”

Garcetti is scheduled to leave office in December 2022 after reaching his term limit. But if confirmed, he would vacate the position early, and join U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla as Angelenos in the Biden administration.

In May, Axios broke news that the White House might consider LA Mayor Eric Garcetti for a high-profile diplomatic post: ambassador to India. He was previously considered as a possible nominee for transportation secretary under Biden, but that appointment later went to Pete Buttigieg, Indiana’s former mayor.