Should Democrats use memes? Gov. Newsom goes from policy to punchlines

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom is being dubbed a “memelord” for tweeting in ALL CAPS, which President Donald Trump is known for, and taking shots at Republicans by posting AI-generated images.

  • Mike Madrid - Republican strategist and author of “The Latino Century: How America’s Largest Minority Is Transforming Democracy” - @madrid_mike

Alex Cohen

Shaquille Woods