Gen Z finds Trump and Musk inspiring, says UCLA study

Hosted by
What do young people think of the American Dream? Not much, says a new UCLA study, but many of them want to disrupt the status quo like Trump.

What do young people think of the American Dream? Not much, says a new UCLA study, but many of them want to disrupt the status quo like Trump.

Credits

Guest:

  • Yalda Uhls - UCLA faculty professor; founding CEO, UCLA Center for Scholars and Storytellers

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods