Grassroots survey highlights Central Coast housing crisis

In the past five years, rents in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties have increased by 27%, while median wages have only grown by 8%, according to a new housing report released by the social justice organization CAUSE. It examines the challenges working-class and immigrant families face when it comes to renting and buying homes along the Central Coast. KCRW takes a look at the report and speaks with Santa Barbara City Mayor Cathy Murillo about what’s being done to produce affordable housing locally.