In the past five years, rents in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties have increased by 27%, while median wages have only grown by 8%, according to a new housing report released by the social justice organization CAUSE. It examines the challenges working-class and immigrant families face when it comes to renting and buying homes along the Central Coast. KCRW takes a look at the report and speaks with Santa Barbara City Mayor Cathy Murillo about what’s being done to produce affordable housing locally.
Grassroots survey highlights Central Coast housing crisis
Credits
Guests:
Frank Rodriguez - Social rights organizer at CAUSE, Cathy Murillo - City of Santa Barbara - @CathyMurillo
Host:
Matt Guilhem
Producer:
Kathryn Barnes