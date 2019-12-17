Grassroots survey highlights Central Coast housing crisis

Ventura and Santa Barbara County have some of the highest levels of rent burden in the state, with 55% of renters paying over 30% of their income in housing costs.

In the past five years, rents in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties have increased by 27%, while median wages have only grown by 8%, according to a new housing report released by the social justice organization CAUSE. It examines the challenges working-class and immigrant families face when it comes to renting and buying homes along the Central Coast. KCRW takes a look at the report and speaks with Santa Barbara City Mayor Cathy Murillo about what’s being done to produce affordable housing locally.

Frank Rodriguez - Social rights organizer at CAUSE, Cathy Murillo - City of Santa Barbara

Matt Guilhem

Kathryn Barnes