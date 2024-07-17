LA teens earn cash and skills in high-demand trades

Remember shop class in high school? Or maybe you went to a trade school to learn how to fix a car and properly use a blowtorch. But with school cuts and new technology, those classes are becoming less available and less desirable — despite a growing need for skilled trade workers.

That’s where the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools summer program comes in. It teaches LA County’s middle and high schoolers vital skills in manufacturing, automotive tech, carpentry, welding, and more. The kids earn college credit and even money.

KCRW speaks with Belen Vargas, LA County program director at Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, and Venice Duran, a student at Artesia High School.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Steve Chiotakis: In this world of technology that doesn’t use much brawn, why is it necessary for students to learn trade skills?

Belen Vargas: It's been almost 30 years since these programs started to disappear from our schools. … And the workforce is now retiring. We need talented, skilled trades people to continue to build and repair our beautiful community of Los Angeles.

And a lot of those jobs pay a lot of money.

Vargas: Typically, within the skilled trade professions, people can start earning between $50,000 and $60,000. And within a couple years, easily can make into six figures.

Venice, what drives your interest in learning how to fix cars?

Venice Duran: From a young age, I always knew that I liked to do tinkering. … And I always admired knowing about solar panels on cars. And I really enjoyed learning about the electricity … so it helped me … realize more about how the solar panels worked.

And it's good to get students in early before they enter the workforce.

Vargas: That's exactly right. We think that high school is the place where we should really expose young people to as many different careers as possible before they go out into the world, and then have to navigate and then figure things out.

Are you going to go to college and learn these skills beyond high school?

Vargas: I plan to go to Santa Ana College because that's mostly the only college that has a dual program.

It’s not an either-or choice — college or trade school?

Vargas: In fact, the pathway for these careers, especially if you want to keep earning more and more money, does involve, typically, one or two years of college. But the other thing is that we did a public opinion survey earlier this year of 1,000 LA County voters, high school students, and parents. And they see value, not just for the student that may discover this new passion and career path, but also for a student that may be still targeting a four-year college. These are real world skills that they are learning and can use in their lives. Wouldn't we all love to be able to not have to call a plumber or an electrician if we find ourselves needing that at our home, right?

Venice, when you talk to your classmates about what you're doing, what do they say?

Duran: Mostly, the generation is more like, “You're getting your hands dirty? You really want to do that type of job?” But when they tell me about what they want to do as their career … I'll be making more money than they are. So why would I try doing something that I'd have to go to college for a long time, which I'm not saying is a bad thing, but I just feel that … I’d rather have my hands dirty to know that I actually worked hard to get my money.