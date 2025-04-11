How much would Hollywood suffer if China blocks film releases?

China is limiting the number of Hollywood films in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

  • Kim Masters - editor-at-large of The Hollywood Reporter, and host of KCRW's “The Business.” - @kimmasters

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods