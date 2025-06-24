The Hollywood Fringe Festival, now 15 years old, is LA's largest performance art celebration featuring hundreds of unique shows throughout the city.
Hollywood Fringe Festival celebrates 15 years of performing arts
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guests:
- Ellen Boudreau-Den Herder - Co-executive director, The Hollywood Fringe Festial
- Lois Neville - Co-executive director, The Hollywood Fringe Festial