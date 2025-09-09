LA librarian brings books, services to homeless patrons

On some days, you can find Amanda Mellor answering questions at the reference desk in the social science, philosophy and religion department at the LA Central Library in Downtown Los Angeles.



But on other days, she’s the Persons Experiencing Homelessness Outreach Librarian, taking books and services out into the homeless and prison re-entry community, including to Skid Row, about a mile from the library.

It’s all part of the idea of making the library a haven for everyone, even if they don’t have a place to live.

“For about 60% of the time, I am your regular, old subject department reference librarian. And then 40% of the time, I go out into the nearby community around the central library and sign people up for library cards, talk about our wonderful free programs and services,” Mellor says.

You’d think it might be hard to get a library card if you don’t have an address, but Mellor says you actually can. She says she brings along courtesy cards that last six months, allowing the patron to check out one item at a time and access two hours of free internet at the library each day.

Mellor also brings boxes of books when she does outreach. They’re books the library doesn’t need anymore, so if they’re never returned, it’s not a big deal. She also tries to get her colleagues involved, too.

“Many folks that I serve, they’re huge readers,” Mellor says. “And so I’ve been partnering with a librarian in the literature department, and that’s been awesome to bring her along because they’ll ask her questions like, ‘Hey, have you read this? What’s good?’ And I don’t have those answers, but she does.”

Sometimes, the idea of taking the library out to the unhoused community can catch people off guard, but for Mellor, it’s about reaching LA’s diverse population.

“They’re patrons. They’re people,” she says. “So why wouldn’t we?”

Or as Mellor says, a patron is a patron is a patron, no matter where they slept last night.





The LA Central Library has long been a place for homeless people to stay during the day, reading, using the internet or just hanging out. “We have a moral responsibility to serve everyone with dignity and respect,” Mellor says. “To be able to help a group that doesn’t typically receive that dignity and respect … we’re in a position to do that.”

Mellor says librarians like her go beyond books. They give a reprieve from places like Skid Row to the many homeless people who hang out at the library all day.

“If folks are having a really hard time, maybe they don’t have shoes. We have shoes. So their pants are a little too tattered. We have some pants. No biggie. ‘Come on in, here’s some new pants.’ So we are sensitive to these realities,” Mellor says. “We don’t want those to be barriers if it can be helped.”



That kind of helping is all part of the job now. The city’s librarians undergo training on how to work with people with trauma. A couple of years ago, they learned how to use Narcan, so they could revive anyone who overdosed on opiates on the property.



And just like giving people information at a reference desk, they connect the homeless population with information they might need.

On a recent Tuesday, Mellor donned a blue LA Library bucket hat as she cruised around a homeless resource fair called The Source in the library courtyard. She helps organize this monthly event with tables representing different government agencies and nonprofits.

Someone stops to ask her where to find info about caring for their dog, and she points them to some flyers in her department with more guidance.

Diane Morales-Kawakami is walking along the tables here, too. She’s a case manager for PATH Los Angeles, a homeless outreach program. She’s brought along a client so he can get help in one place – the library.

“It’s a one-stop shop and it makes my job easier than having to run to five service agencies, sitting in the lobby for two hours, hoping they’ll get the help they need,” Morales-Kawakami says.

Moments later, her client comes up and tells her he was able to get something done with a government agency in a matter of minutes.