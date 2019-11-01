House vote on Armenian Genocide a somber milestone in Glendale

Shant Sahakian, executive director of the forthcoming Armenian American Museum, in Glendale talks about how the Armenian diaspora is reacting to the U.S. House of Representatives vote recognizing the Amenian Genocide.

For the first time in U.S. history, a chamber of Congress has passed a resolution officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide, when roughly 1.5 million Armenians died at the hands of the Ottoman Empire during the First World War. For the diaspora, the decision is a long-overdue milestone. But it is also bittersweet. KCRW's Benjamin Gottlieb spoke with Shant Sahakian, who heads up the future Armenian American Museum in Glendale about the Armenian diaspora's nuanced reaction to the House vote.

