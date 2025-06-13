‘Unconscionable:’ Local mayor blasts federal troops in LA

Hosted by
Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores talks about the immigration raids in his city and decries the use of the National Guard and U.S. Marines amid protests.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Danielle Chiriguayo

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate