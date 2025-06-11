A series of ICE raids across Southern California could take away Republicans’ momentum among Latino voters.
Anger over ICE raids could shift Latino voters away from Republicans
Credits
Guest:
- Mike Madrid - Republican strategist and author of “The Latino Century: How America’s Largest Minority Is Transforming Democracy” - @madrid_mike