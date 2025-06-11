Anger over ICE raids could shift Latino voters away from Republicans

Hosted by
A series of ICE raids across Southern California could take away Republicans’ momentum among Latino voters.

A series of ICE raids across Southern California could take away Republicans’ momentum among Latino voters.

Credits

Guest:

  • Mike Madrid - Republican strategist and author of “The Latino Century: How America’s Largest Minority Is Transforming Democracy” - @madrid_mike

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods