The majority of anti-ICE protests have been peaceful in Southern California. But some demonstrations have turned to vandalism as a means to send a message.
Are anti-ICE protests a political trap or responses to injustice?
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano