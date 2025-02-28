Immigrant families with ICE fears consider care options for kids

“Who’s going to care for the little ones?” This sensitive question is one legal advocates are encouraging immigrant families to talk about, amid heightened deportation fears.

Photo by Shutterstock.

Legal advocates are helping families with mixed immigration status make guardianship plans for their children, just in case the adults are detained by immigration authorities.

Credits

Guest:

  • Lidia Vargas - accredited representative for Bet Tzedek Legal Services

Reporter:

Megan Jamerson