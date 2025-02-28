Legal advocates are helping families with mixed immigration status make guardianship plans for their children, just in case the adults are detained by immigration authorities.
Immigrant families with ICE fears consider care options for kids
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Lidia Vargas - accredited representative for Bet Tzedek Legal Services