4-year-old facing deportation allowed to stay in SoCal for medical care

A young girl in Bakersfield, who’s being treated in Los Angeles for a life-threatening condition, will get to stay in the country for at least a year after being told she and her family must self-deport.

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods