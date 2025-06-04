A young girl in Bakersfield, who’s being treated in Los Angeles for a life-threatening condition, will get to stay in the country for at least a year after being told she and her family must self-deport.
4-year-old facing deportation allowed to stay in SoCal for medical care
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Rebecca Brown - Attorney, Public Counsel