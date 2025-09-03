Clergy show up to ‘witness’ immigration court in case of ICE raids

The Federal Building in Downtown Los Angeles is a place where you can get your passport or take your citizenship test, but it also has become the backdrop for frequent interactions with immigration agents who sometimes detain people right after a judge has let them out of a hearing.

One nonprofit group has been showing up regularly to monitor the situation and train court observers, even if they can’t stop the arrests.

Who has been going to the court to observe lately, and why?

An organization called Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE), a faith-based group here in LA, is showing up in court, and its members are training observers to help immigrants and their families.

CLUE says its main goal is to observe federal court proceedings, and if someone is detained by ICE, to collect contact information for that person and their family members, so they can reach out and let them know what has happened.

They also help link people with legal representation. When I was at court on a recent Wednesday, none of the immigrants I saw had an attorney present representing them.

Daniella Aguilar Bonilla, who came to court with her young daughter, did not have an attorney, and an observer from CLUE stepped in to help. Neil Tadkin, the rector over at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Monrovia, approached her and helped connect her with legal aid.

“Sometimes, we have to walk in protest over abuses by our government,” Tadkin said afterwards. “Sometimes it means we have to weep and help people weep and mourn the loss of so much. I think many clergy are moved in that respect.”

Are immigration agents regularly detaining people here in LA’s courthouse?

Yes. Jennifer Coria of CLUE, who was leading a training of court observers, said she’s seen at least four detentions at the LA federal immigration court since they started trainings earlier this summer.

“We love slow days. We love boring days. We love no ICE presence in the building,” Coria said. “But even if there [isn’t any] ICE presence, our presence does make a difference to the people impacted. They feel comforted by us, especially if clergy is around and they see that.”

Coria said the situation has been a bit different over in Orange County recently. She says people are being grabbed much more frequently.

In LA, the detention center where immigrants are housed prior to being processed for deportation is in the same square block as the federal courthouse. So an immigrant reporting for a court date who is picked up by ICE and then transported over to that detention facility might not leave federal property until they’re released in another country.

The stress on the courts, and immigrants who have cases, is not just from fear of ICE, correct? There’s a lot of uncertainty in the immigration system?

That's correct. The system is incredibly backlogged. I observed the asylum case of a Russian national, which continues until August 17, 2028. That’s three years from now. So that gives you a sense of how long this process is taking right now.

And so there is plenty of frustration on both sides of the political aisle about this. It takes a long time to get your day in court. And while people are waiting, they get jobs, maybe they fall in love, they start their lives here.