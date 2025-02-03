‘A Day Without Immigrants’ protests shake up OC and LA

Hosted by
Hundreds gathered in immigrant-dense Santa Ana to protest the Trump administration’s deportation plans after a similar movement closed the 101 freeway in Downtown LA.

Hundreds gathered in immigrant-dense Santa Ana to protest the Trump administration’s deportation plans after a similar movement closed the 101 freeway in Downtown LA.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods