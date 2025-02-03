Hundreds gathered in immigrant-dense Santa Ana to protest the Trump administration’s deportation plans after a similar movement closed the 101 freeway in Downtown LA.
‘A Day Without Immigrants’ protests shake up OC and LA
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano