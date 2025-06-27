Iranians in LA praise ceasefire but long for regime change

For the Iranian American community in Los Angeles – the largest in the nation – a ceasefire between Iran, Israel, and the U.S. has left a lot of emotions: relief, disappointment, and a desire to move on from the constant discourse about war.

Reporter Benjamin Gottlieb shares his reporting with KCRW’s Steve Chiotakis.

Los Angeles has more Iranian Americans than any other city outside of Iran itself. I would imagine there’s a lot of diversity in their views?

Yes and no. There really isn’t a huge diversity of opinion when it comes to the regime itself. Persians in the diaspora, especially in L.A., largely want the regime gone.

Where you do see diversity of opinion is in how change might happen, or whether it’s even possible. Older Iranian immigrants, many of whom fled the revolution of the late 1970s, are often more resigned to the current government. Some feel it’s inevitable that the regime will remain in power. Younger people tend to be more hopeful.

There’s also differing opinions on whether Israel or the U.S. should continue hostilities. Some take a more hawkish stance, but those with close ties to Iran generally are not supportive of the U.S. or Israel bombing major Iranian cities, because they still have loved ones there.

Things get even more complicated when you start talking about LA’s Persian Jewish community. That’s because there is a very large Persian Jewish population in Israel. So imagine: You’re watching your homeland, maybe where your parents are from, get bombed, while your family in Israel is hiding in bomb shelters.

So universal hope is widespread in the diaspora that Ayatollah Khamenei will be deposed. But there's debate about how that happens and what happens if it doesn't, right?

Yes. What if this entire military operation – the destruction of property, the loss of human life – ends up being for nothing? We're still learning more about the extent of the damage done to Iran's nuclear program, but one thing we do know is that the focus has started to shift away from regime change. That shift is very disappointing to Iranian Americans living in the diaspora, especially people like Tara Grammy.

Grammy is an actor, a producer, and a playwright. She was born in Tehran and left when she was 6years-old. She’s been a vocal critic of the regime for more than a decade. In the past, she says she has, at times, regretted speaking out, because it meant she couldn’t return safely to Iran for major life events, like seeing her grandparents and father grow old or spending time with friends and family.

“There is a connection that you have to the place you're born, the place your ancestors are from, that's undeniable,” Grammy says. “I chose to always be outspoken against the regime, and I made my bed, and I’ve paid the price my whole life.”

However, I caught up with Grammy after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. She told me that after everything that’s taken place, she’s even more committed to seeing regime change.

Regime change to what? Are there fears that the country could become destabilized, like Iraq or Syria?

For sure, especially if you have family in Iran. If you do, you care a lot more about what happens and who will be governing in the short term.

But Iranian Americans tend to feel differently if most or all of their family has fled. That’s the case for Sam Yebri. He’s Persian and Jewish, lives in LA, and ran for LA City Council a few years ago. He left Tehran with his family when he was just a year old.

He says that he’s not as concerned with what might replace the current regime because of its well-documented treatment of its citizens, including women and religious minorities.

“Nothing can be worse than what this regime is and what it has done,” Yebri says. “So the argument of needing to have a plan now makes no sense.”

There are also people in the diaspora who want to shift the narrative about Iran and Persian culture in general. That includes Shaheen Ferdowsi. He runs a new Persian spot in West Los Angeles called Meymuni Cafe, and he offered another point of view: Can we talk about Iran without talking about war?

“Persian culture can be a lot more than what these stereotypes [about] the Middle East. We really are a lot more than that,” Ferdowsi says. “I think that's why people come [to Meymuni Cafe], because they can see their culture represented in a different way.”

Ferdowsi used to visit Iran often to see family and enjoy local culture. For him, it’s about celebrating Persian culture and sharing its richness with the broader Los Angeles community.