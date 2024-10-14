Irvine police buys $150K Cybertruck, critics call it unnecessary

Hosted by
The Irvine Police Department purchased a Tesla Cybertruck to promote its D.A.R.E drug program. But some taxpayers say the money should be spent elsewhere.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods