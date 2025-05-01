“Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity” opens today at the Skirball Cultural Center. Kirby is the mastermind behind iconic comic book characters such as Black Panther, Captain America, and The Avengers.
New Jack Kirby exhibit unveils the life of comic book legend
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Patrick Reed - Co-curator of Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity