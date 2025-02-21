Jacob Chow leads the Pasadena Relief Boutique, an organization supplying thousands of shoes and other essentials to families affected by the Eaton Fire.
LA teen donates thousands of shoes to fire victims
Credits
Guest:
- Jacob Chow - Lead, Pasadena Relief Boutique, LA Chapter of Youth Philanthropy Council