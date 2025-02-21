LA teen donates thousands of shoes to fire victims

Hosted by
Jacob Chow leads the Pasadena Relief Boutique, an organization supplying thousands of shoes and other essentials to families affected by the Eaton Fire.

Credits

Guest:

  • Jacob Chow - Lead, Pasadena Relief Boutique, LA Chapter of Youth Philanthropy Council

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods