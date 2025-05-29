Hungry for Japanese food? Dodger Stadium has you covered

There’s nothing like chowing down on a Dodger Dog or sipping blue margaritas at Dodger Stadium. But thanks to Shohei Ohtani, the superstar slugger for the team, fans can buy all kinds of Japanese food. It’s part of the so-called Ohtani effect, says Eater LA Reporter Mona Holmes.

“They’ve amped up all their Japanese fare at the stadium, and it's paying off in a big way,” she says.

Trying out all the different offerings can be daunting. But one dish in particular stands out.

“It’s a box in the shape of home plate, and it's got chicken skewers that are flavored with teriyaki sauce, Japanese dumplings, shishito peppers, some steamed rice, and some wonderful sauce,” describes Holmes.

There’s also a secret drink menu at the Loge Bar in Section 160. “It’s called the Nikaido Highball. It’s so light and refreshing. It’s one of the best things that I’ve had at Dodger Stadium,” says Holmes.

If fans feel particularly adventurous, they can try the Kurobuta teriyaki hot dog that’s smothered in mayonnaise.

A more savory pick is the takoyaki, an octopus ball that’s battered with tempura and layered with green onion and pickled ginger.

Foodies hoping to chow down on Japanese cuisine can visit Eater LA’s map of locations to find all these items.