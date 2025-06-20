‘Jaws’ at 50: Americans still fear sharks a half-century after blockbuster’s debut

Half a century after “Jaws” sparked a fear of sharks in Americans, recent research shows humans don’t need to be afraid of the big fish.

  • Chris Lowe - director of Sharklab at Cal State Long Beach

Danielle Chiriguayo

Alexandra Applegate