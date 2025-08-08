The 2028 Summer Olympics are about 1000 days away. Zocalo Public Square columnist and editor Joe Mathews says it’s time to cancel the Games amid political unrest in California.
An argument for canceling LA’s 2028 Summer Olympics
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Joe Mathews - Host, "Zocalo's Connecting California" - @joemmathews