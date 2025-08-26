Being around LA’s culture of the humanities inspired Josh Groban as a young performer. Now, he takes center stage with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.
Living in LA taught Josh Groban the power of performing arts
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.