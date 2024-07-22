VP Harris’ CA background could hurt her presidential bid

Hosted by
With Joe Biden out of the presidential race, the spotlight is on Vice President Kamala Harris. But her track record as CA attorney general may come under fire.

With Joe Biden out of the presidential race, the spotlight is on Vice President Kamala Harris. But her track record as CA attorney general may come under fire.

Credits

Guest:

  • Shira Stein - Washington correspondent for the San Francisco Chronicle

Host:

Chery Glaser

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate