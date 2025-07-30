Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she’s not running in California’s 2026 gubernatorial race.
Kamala Harris bows out of CA governor race, what’s her next move?
Credits
Guest:
- Dustin Gardiner - California politics reporter, Politico