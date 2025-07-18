Hi friend,

Only July 17, Congress voted to rescind federal funding for public broadcasting. The bill is now headed to the President’s desk and will be signed into law very soon. After that, federal funding for KCRW and the entire network will disappear on October 1.

We are devastated. But we will not be deterred. This moment cannot be the end of the fight for independent public media.

With your commitment, we can continue to serve our community with information you can trust, and all the music and culture we rely on to make life a little better.

We know you’re with us, so show it with a financial commitment today. Join as a monthly donor. We call it “sustaining giving” because it now literally sustains KCRW and our community service.

This federal action isn’t just a budget cut. It’s a targeted attempt to dismantle one of the most trusted institutions in the United States. Public media has had significant bipartisan support throughout nearly all of its history. This attack on independent journalism is part of a broader attack on your right to knowledge, our democracy, our communities, and our shared values of freedom and liberty.

It’s going to take all of us to keep information free and flowing for the Greater Los Angeles area and beyond. It’s time to step up and protect what you value. Do it today.

Gratefully,



Jennifer Ferro

KCRW President