Incumbent Kevin De León is expected to compete in a run-off election in November in LA’s 14th district — after leaked audio showed him making contentious remarks about race.
Kevin De León remains popular among voters, despite controversial history
Credits
Guest:
- Dave Zahneiser - Los Angeles City Hall reporter, LA Times