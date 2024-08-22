Koo Koo Roo CEO: Expect classics, 2025 opening, ‘90s music

Koo Koo Roo announced its return on Tuesday after a decade-long absence to the LA dining scene. The relaunch was first announced via the restaurant’s Instagram and confirmed by KCRW later that morning. The business opened its first location in 1988 and aggressively expanded over the next decade, mainly across Southern California. However, less than two decades later, the troubled company filed for bankruptcy, shuttering its last local restaurant in 2014. News of Koo Koo Roo’s “comeback” quickly spread and questions over what’s next have swirled.

KCRW spoke with Koo Koo Roo’s new CEO Daniel Farasat to get to the bottom of some of them.

Why now?

The relaunch comes after Farasat’s acquisition of the brand in 2022, following the liquidation of its previous owner, Luby’s Restaurant Corporation. When the opportunity to buy the company arose, he says he jumped at the opportunity.

Farasat, a self-described Koo Koo Roo superfan, recalls growing up near the Fairfax District location on Orlando and Beverly and grabbing meals there with his family throughout his childhood.

“I remember middle school, walking there with my friends [and in] high school after football practice, [and] coming back to town in college and having it,” says Farasat.

He adds, “Knowing that there were a lot of other people that felt similar to me, it just felt like this whole relaunch is a tribute to LA and the early ‘90s and early 2000s when the brand was at its peak, and that's why I wanted to help bring it back.”

Who is involved in Koo Koo Roo 2.0?

As CEO, Farasat is leading the relaunch of Koo Koo Roo, alongside his brother Raphael and his wife Hila.

Farasat, who was an early investor in healthy fare chain Sweetgreen, is also managing partner at Tiger West Capital LLC, but clarifies that the real estate company is not involved in the operation.

“My background is in business and entrepreneurship, and I've been surrounding myself with people who are really talented and capable in the restaurant world,” he explains. “They're the ones that are going to take charge of bringing back Koo Koo Roo for me. I see my role as a steward of the brand, and to make sure things are done in a true, authentic way, and that the mission and vision for the brand are articulated and executed. The part of actually making sure that the restaurant brand does well, and the restaurants do well, and the food is delicious, and all those kinds of things, is going to be left to the restaurant professionals that are on board.”

Since the announcement, Farasat says past Koo Koo Roo employees have reached out to take part in the relaunch.

On the subject of the original ‘Roo’s business and financial struggles, Farasat says the company is a reboot of the original brand and is not burdened by past business models. He also points to new technologies that could help, including third-party or proprietary apps and delivery services.

Farasat acknowledges the challenges that come with operating a restaurant in a post-pandemic environment, and describes the restaurant’s future offerings and rollout as a work in progress: “Our plan [with] this kind of comeback tour, that we're planning prior to the opening of the flagship, is to really take in community input and have that help color the menu and the concept as it goes forward. But tastes and expectations from people since Koo Koo Roo was in its heyday have really increased, and we're going to raise the level of our game to meet those expectations.”

When will Angelenos be able to experience Koo Koo Roo again?

KKR’s comeback officially starts in October at ChainFest LA, a food festival dedicated to showcasing “gourmet” versions of foods from popular chains such as Panda Express, Johnny Rockets, and Hot Dog on a Stick. Afterwards, expect other events and collaborations, although Farasat is staying mum on what’s to come.

The real treat, Farasat says, will come next year. He plans to open Koo Koo Roo’s new flagship brick-and-mortar location in late 2025.

What will be on the menu?

An official menu is still in the works, but Farasat confirms that a number of OG dishes and recipes will be included. Requests for fan-favorites that Farasat and co. are fielding include the mac and cheese, garlic-roasted potatoes, sandwiches, the chicken caesar salad and wrap, and of course the signature skinless charbroiled chicken.

“We definitely have a best-of list, and there's going to be some OG dishes that make it back, just the way they were,” he says. “[With] the enormous amount of feedback that we've gotten even in the past couple days, I think we have to sit and kind of look through what everyone's favorites are and make sure that our assumptions line up.”

Farasat also notes that the new ‘Roo will adapt to the tastes of Angelenos today.

“The culinary scene in Los Angeles has changed a lot since Koo Koo Roo’s menu was initially out,” Farasat says. “LA has diverse ethnic groupings from a lot of different places, and people have gotten used to and enjoy different food from different places, be it Korean, Thai, Persian, Middle East, all these different things. So we're hoping that we can add some menu items and sides that kind of reflect that and are flavor-forward and chef-driven in that sense. Still stay to the core, but at the same time, explore some of those avenues as well.”

Nineties and ‘00s vibes will also be on the menu.

“Besides bringing back some of the original recipes, feel- and look-wise. The branding is redone with that era in mind. Even though it's fresh and clean and new, we're trying to really evoke and bring back that kind of ‘90s, early 2000s feel. And I can promise you that's going to be the base of the music that's going to be blasting [in] the background at Koo Koo Roo’s going forward.”

He adds, “I think it's going to be a really fun, high energy environment and you're gonna feel good to be in the spaces.”