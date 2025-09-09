K-Beauty stores adjust to tariffs roller coaster

Samantha Felix is in pursuit of what she calls “clear, glossy skin,” which is why she’s standing in front of a neatly organized wall of Korean skincare products at PlayLab Beauty in Old Pasadena, considering a purchase.

“I have oily skin. I feel like I've tried a lot of different products and I've never gotten the result I wanted,” she says. A TikTok video about this store convinced her to come give Korean cosmetics a try.

She’s far from the first. The Korean beauty industry, or K-Beauty, is a global phenomenon. Products routinely go viral for their stand-out quality at an affordable price point.

But this is a costlier time to get in on the trend. Since August 1, the U.S. has collected a 15% tariff on South Korean imports worth more than $800, and customers could end up paying more. Small businesses in Southern California that import these products are also paying tariffs, and are trying hard to avoid passing on the cost to customers.

Americans are devoted K-Beauty customers. According to the U.S. International Trade Commission, we imported $1.7 billion worth of South Korean cosmetics in 2024 — a 54% increase from 2023.

It was in the middle of this spike in demand that Jeanha Joo and Vanessa Nabhani, who both have experience in the corporate retail and beauty industries, opened PlayLab Beauty in 2024. Most of the cosmetics they sell are imported from South Korea.

“They just know how to make skincare exciting to people,” says Nabhani. “I mean, who knew we'd all be so excited about washing our faces?”

Every item at PlayLab Beauty is less than $40. For small businesses that import these products, the biggest challenge is to keep prices competitive, says Munseob Lee, an economist at UC San Diego who specializes in the Korean economy. “They really don’t have a buffer to keep the current prices.”

In addition to tariffs, Nabhani says shipping companies have added a 5% fee to handle new customs forms. The Eaton Fire also destroyed her home, which in addition to the devastating personal loss, was where they stored products for the store.

Despite all of this, she hasn’t raised prices in order to stay competitive with online retailers who sell direct to customers.

“One dollar up and down is the difference between us making a sale and somebody walking out the door,” says Nabhani.

It’s a business decision that could win over new customers. That’s because the Trump administration ended the so-called de minimis exemption on August 29 — a loophole that allowed packages worth less than $800 to enter the U.S. tariff-free. Under the newest order, everyone — including online shoppers and small businesses like PlayLab Beauty — is paying the same tariff.

“This is supposed to benefit us,” says Nabhani. “We are kind of waiting to see. Are we now going to get more of those online customers?”

Recently, one Korean mega-online retailer called Olive Young sent out an email letting shoppers know that prices were going up.

Jenny Lee, who posts content about K-Beauty on TikTok and is a pediatric pharmacist, says she felt a jolt of panic when she got the email and saw the price of her favorite sunscreen go from $15 to $30.

“I just couldn't justify paying all of those different prices,” says Lee.

She recently found some of her favorite products for cheap online at Costco. On rare occasions, she shops in person in Koreatown.

“If I'm really low on a product and I can't wait for shipping, then I would definitely just go to the stores and buy it,” says Lee.