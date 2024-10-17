City Councilman Kevin De Leon is running for reelection against tenant rights attorney Ysabel Jurado. The outcome could determine whether City Hall leans more progressive.
LA’s 14th District race could reshape City Hall
Credits
Guest:
- Dave Zahniser - LA Times Reporter