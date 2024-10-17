LA’s 14th District race could reshape City Hall

Hosted by
City Councilman Kevin De Leon is running for reelection against tenant rights attorney Ysabel Jurado. The outcome could determine whether City Hall leans more progressive.

City Councilman Kevin De Leon is running for reelection against tenant rights attorney Ysabel Jurado. The outcome could determine whether City Hall leans more progressive.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods