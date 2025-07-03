The number of newly-issued business licenses dropped by half over the last decade or so in LA, according to a report from Crosstown LA.
LA’s economy blinking red, fewer businesses are opening
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Gabriel Kahn - publisher/editor of Crosstown LA - @gabekahn