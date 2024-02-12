The ACLU is hosting a forum with 12 candidates running for LA County District Attorney tonight. Much of the attention will be on controversial incumbent George Gascon. Los Angeles magazine politics reporter Jon Regardie breaks down what to know about the top contenders vying to unseat him.
LA DA debate: What to know about contenders vying to unseat Gascon
Credits
Guest:
- Jon Regardie - a city politics journalist at LA Magazine