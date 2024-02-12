LA DA debate: What to know about contenders vying to unseat Gascon

Hosted by
The ACLU is hosting a forum with 12 candidates running for LA County District Attorney tonight. Much of the attention will be on controversial incumbent George Gascon. Los Angeles magazine politics reporter Jon Regardie breaks down what to know about the top contenders vying to unseat him.

The ACLU is hosting a forum with 12 candidates running for LA County District Attorney tonight. Much of the attention will be on controversial incumbent George Gascon. Los Angeles magazine politics reporter Jon Regardie breaks down what to know about the top contenders vying to unseat him.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Chery Glaser

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate